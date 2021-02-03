Green Park research: No black CEOs, chairs or CFOs at FTSE 100 companies

Only ten out of 297 of employees in these 'top three' roles have ethnic minority backgrounds

The number of black leaders at FTSE 100 companies has fallen to zero, according to research from executive recruitment and diversity consultancy agency Green Park, whose annual Business Leaders Index recorded no black chairs, CEOs or CFOs for the first time since it began running its reports in 2014.

According to its latest research, which examined the backgrounds of 6,172 individuals in total as of December 2020, only ten out of 297 of employees in these 'top three' roles have ethnic minority backgrounds at all - the same proportion as when Green Park first began its analysis.

At FTSE 100 board and committee level, the percentage of black executive and non-executive directors has fallen from 1.3% in 2014 to 1.1% at the end of 2020. In contrast, there have been increased percentages of other minority ethnic board members (Muslim, Hindu and Sikh, and Chinese and East Asian) over the same period.

Future prospects for more black employees in C-suite roles also look slim, Green Park warns.

According to the report, the number of black employees in the leadership pipeline across British businesses has fallen from 1.4% to 0.9% over the past year alone, with ethnic minority representation generally also falling from 10.7% to 9% over the same period.

Trevor Phillips, chair of Green Park, said these figures "put some flesh on the bone" of last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

"We know there is no shortage of qualified candidates to fill these roles if companies are willing to look, yet the snowy peaks of British business remain stubbornly white," he said.

"We cannot go back to business as usual. It is time that shareholders, consumers and employees start questioning whether Black Lives Matter is just rhetoric rather than reality."

Philips explained that the report's grim findings are why Green Park, in conjunction with Black History Month and the founders of The Green Ribbon Campaign, launched the inaugural Race Equality Week this Monday (1 February), which is a UK-wide initiative with the aim of uniting organisations and individuals to address the barriers facing race equality in the workplace.

"Corporate leaders need to stop telling us how much they care and do something to show us that black lives really do matter," he added.

Today's figures are early findings from the full Green Park Business Leaders Index 2021 report, which provides in-depth analysis of the gender and ethnocultural diversity of senior figures across FTSE 100 firms.

Data is cross analysed using several sources including annual reports, London Stock Exchange listing information, company websites and LinkedIn, then cross analysed with quant-based classifications system Origins.