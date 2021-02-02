Social justice and biodiversity loss among BMO GAM's engagement priorities for 2021

BMO GAM said it will also liaise with real estate companies to create more energy efficient office spaces

BMO Global Asset Management has prioritised engagement on climate change, biodiversity loss and social justice in 2021, in an effort to support a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and meet the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target.

The asset manager pledged to continue prioritising its engagement with companies in high climate impact industries this year, to push for the adoption of targets consistent with net zero emissions globally by 2050.

As part of this, its responsible investment team will add to its climate change engagement sector focus by engaging with the real estate sector on energy-efficient buildings.

BMO GAM said it will also continue pressing for climate change to be fully integrated into lending and investment policies, and for the adoption of net zero aligned strategies.

It has also committed to continue to address issues of inequality and social justice, in particular developing its efforts to encourage companies to improve management of racial and ethnic diversity, contribute to a "just transition" in response to climate change, and tackle emerging issues in human rights in industries like IT, power generation and metals and mining.

BMO GAM said it will seek to drive "positive biodiversity outcomes" in 2021, through an expanded engagement programme with companies to curb deforestation, manage soil and freshwater resources and address ocean pollution.

Claudia Wearmouth, co-head of BMO GAM's responsible investment team, said: "Heightened public consciousness of social inequality, climate change and loss of biodiversity are putting pressure on global leaders to adopt immediate, integrated action."

She added: "As investors, we have a central role to play in driving this action, through the responsible allocation of capital and engagement with companies to encourage positive change. Engagement with a wider pool of stakeholders alongside company dialogue is crucial to success, and to meet the 2030 SDG targets."

In 2020, BMO GAM made over 1,500 engagements with 760 companies.

Vicki Bakhshi, director in the responsible investment team at BMO GAM, said that the rescheduled COP26 climate negotiations was a "real opportunity" to close the gap between the current trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions and what is needed to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"We will increasingly be holding companies to account on the detail underpinning their climate pledges, to ensure commitments will contribute to meaningful change," Bakhshi added.