Treasury and FCA must consider 'appropriate consequences' in LC&F scandal - reports

BoE governor Andrew Bailey was chief executive of the FCA at the time of LC&F's collapse

The author of the report into the collapse of London Capital & Finance (LC&F) has told MPs that it is up to the Treasury to consider the "appropriate consequences" for three individuals named in her report on the mini-bonds scandal, including Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey.

Bailey was chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at the time of the savings scandal, leaving the regulator in March 2020 to take up the job at the BoE.

Dame Elizabeth Gloster delivered her report on the regulation of LC&F on 23 November last year.

The Guardian reported that in the first of a series of evidence sessions yesterday (1 February), Gloster told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee: "Those who are, or I hope will be, informed by my report will need to consider what are the appropriate consequences in the light of the criticisms which I have made, in relation to the organisation and individually."

Gloster added that "it's a matter for which consideration should be given, not by me but by the chairman and the CEO of the FCA, and the Treasury, so far as the Bank of England is concerned".

In the report published last year, it stated that "responsibility for the failure in respect of the FCA's approach to its perimeter rests with ExCo and Mr Bailey".

LC&F, which had been authorised by the FCA, offered unregulated investment products called mini-bonds to retail investors promising returns of 8%. The company entered administration in January 2019, by which time £237m had been invested in its mini-bonds.

In an update on 17 December 2020, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) said it had paid out just over £50.9m in compensation to 2,584 LCF bondholders who held 3,440 LCF bonds.

A judicial review case on behalf of LCF bondholders began at the High Court on 19 January this year following a decision by the FSCS to reimburse a fifth of investors.