Liontrust hires MGIM's Klempster and removes VAT on MPS

Liontrust has added James Klempster to its multi-asset investment team and removed VAT from its managed portfolio range.

Klempster joins Liontrust's multi-asset team from Momentum Global Investment Management (MGIM) and will report to John Husselbee. He will co-manage the firm's 26 managed portfolios and white label service for IFAs alongside Husselbee, as well as the Verbatim funds, which are run by Liontrust for SimplyBiz.

The strengthening of Liontrust's multi-asset proposition comes following its acquisition of Architas's UK investment business, which broadened its fund range.

In addition to the hire, Liontrust said it would remove VAT from its managed portfolios, immediately reducing advisers' costs by six basis points. The removal, a trend seen across the industry, applies to its wealth solutions service and managed portfolio service.

Husselbee said Klempster was "a great addition" to the team, bringing "extensive experience and investment knowledge, including the management of target-risk funds".

"I have known James for many years. We share a similar philosophy and approach to multi-asset investing. James will enhance an already strong investment team and we look forward to introducing him to our clients," Husselbee added.

Klempster, who joined on Monday (1 February), had spent 14 years at MGIM, most recently as director of investment, leading the firm's global investment team and solutions strategy.

Before joining MGIM, he had served as portfolio manager at Avebury Asset Management and an assistant fund manager at NW Brown Group.

Klempster said: "Liontrust is an exciting company to be joining with its growth, focus on a robust multi-asset investment process, first-class service to advisers and meeting client expectations.

"I have got to know John through presenting at the same events over the past few years and our outlook on investing is aligned."