Aviva Investors to divest companies that fail carbon goal

Aviva Investors is to impose a climate transition programme focused on 30 of its high carbon-emitting investments, committing to divest if they do not effectively respond.

The Climate Engagement Escalation Programme will target companies from the oil and gas, metals and mining and utilities sectors that substantially contribute to total global carbon emissions.

The investment firm has written to 30 companies, calling on them to establish robust transition roadmaps to demonstrate their commitment to immediate action to deliver net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Its stipulations include the adoption of science-based targets covering the full carbon footprint of the businesses, the reframing of corporate strategies, business plans and capital frameworks, adjustments to management incentives and lobbying activities.

The firm stated that it is committed to full divestment of targeted companies that fail to meet its climate expectations and any such action will apply across the firm's equity and debt exposures.

Mirza Baig, global head of ESG research and stewardship said: "Aviva Investors' ESG philosophy promotes the relative merits of engagement over divestment as the more effective mechanism of delivering positive change and outcomes for our clients and society.

"Engagement provides us the opportunity to partner with companies as they navigate the challenges of transition. However, for our engagement approach to have impact, it must be accompanied by a robust escalation process, including the ultimate sanction of divestment."

Aviva Investors will use measures including votes against directors, filing of shareholder proposals, as well as working with stakeholder groups to apply additional pressure. Should a company's progress at the end of the programme be insufficient then the firm will trigger a full divestment across Aviva Investors' equity and credit portfolios.

"Active investment and engagement are key to promoting company transition and solutions to the climate crisis," added Aviva Investors' chief investment officer for equities, David Cumming.

"This approach has the complete backing of our investment teams. By fully integrating our approach across stewardship and the investment teams, we will be able to maximise our ability to influence the companies we have targeted towards positive climate strategies."

Aviva Investors has not named the 30 companies it has written to.