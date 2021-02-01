Sanlam completes £1.2bn Smith & Williamson fund range takeover

Sanlam Investments has finished taking over eight Smith & Williamson Investment Management funds, including the £629m Artificial Intelligence strategy.

First announced in early January 2021, the deal sees eight funds officially transfer to Sanlam Investments, adding £1.2bn in assets under management to the business. All of the funds moving to Sanlam Investments will be renamed over the coming weeks.

Ten individuals, including six fund managers, have joined Sanlam as part of the deal.

Sanlam will also take on the investment management responsibilities of the Smith & Williamson Global Gold and Resources fund later in Q1 2021, which will continue to be managed in Toronto by AGF as sub-delegate investment manager.

Tom Carroll, head of asset management at Sanlam Investments, said: "We have continued to invest in Sanlam Investments over the past year and the completion of this latest deal marks a significant milestone in our strategic goal, to develop a comprehensive range of differentiated funds for all of our clients.

"The deal also enables us to build out our specialist thematic fund range. Specialist investment strategies such as our Real Assets fund and Hybrid Capital Bond fund are complemented by the Smith & Williamson Artificial Intelligence Fund.

"Together, these funds and others in our range offer exciting investment opportunities for our clients, enabling them to participate in themes and trends that will shape the future."

The addition of these funds broadens Sanlam Investments' funds proposition and allows for the creation of a new specialist thematic range.

Chris Ford, lead fund manager on the Artificial Intelligence fund, added: "The S&W team are absolutely delighted to have joined Sanlam. It provides us with a new home where we sit alongside strong, experienced investors and a global reach in terms of the group's distribution channels.

"But, above all else, it gives confidence to our unitholders that we are where we want to be, that we have the resource available to invest in support of our funds, that we are focused on continuing to deliver excellent returns."