Lyxor cuts fees on credit ETFs and adopts physical replication

Lyxor Asset Management has cut the fees on its investment grade credit ETF range and switched from synthetic to physical replication.

Three corporate credit ETFs, Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR), Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) and Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond ex Financials (DR), were switched to physical replication in the last months of 2020, with "similar changes" expected to be made to other credit ETFs this year.

The funds, which track the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI SRI Sustainable indices, have also seen their fees cut from 0.2% to 0.14%.

These indices employ a ‘best-in-class' methodology, including issuers with an MSCI ESG rating of at least BBB and excluding those that generate 5% or more of their revenues from thermal coal, unconventional oil and gas, arctic gas and oil, among other exclusions.

Philippe Baché, head of fixed income ETFs at Lyxor Asset Management, said: "Investors are increasingly looking for simple, transparent and competitive fixed income exposures which integrate ESG considerations.

"The changes we are making to our credit ETFs, now and in the future, allied to our world-leading green bond ETF, are designed to help them build more sustainable fixed income portfolios capable of accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy."