DWS launches Nasdaq ETF as part of trio of US launches

The four new ETFs will be available for a fee of 0.2% or less

DWS has launched a physically replicated Nasdaq 100 ETF, offering investors access to the heavily technology-weighted US index.

The Xtrackers Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange from 28 January 2021 and will be available for a total expense ratio of 0.2%.

Skewed heavily towards technology stocks, the Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest domestic and international companies in the US, excluding financial firms.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said demand for the fund should be high as investors position their portfolios for the "post-Covid-19 innovation economy".

Joining the Nasdaq fund in this raft of physical launches are the Xtrackers MSCI USA Industrials UCITS ETF and Xtrackers MSCI USA Communication Services UCITS ETF, each of which will be available for a total expense ratio of 0.12%.

Alongside these US-focused funds, DWS is bringing a European ESG fund to market with the Xtrackers MSCI EMU ESG UCITS ETF, available for 0.2%.