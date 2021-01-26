River & Mercantile taps Aviva to establish infrastructure business

River & Mercantile has hired former head of infrastructure equity at Aviva Investors Ian Berry to establish its own infrastructure investment business.

Berry, who spent more than ten years at Aviva, will be joined by a number of his former colleagues over time to assist the growth of R&M's new venture.

The business will launch with an Infrastructure Equity Income fund focused on delivering "long-term, stable cashflows… through investing in long-life infrastructure", which will have ESG considerations "at the very heart" of the strategy.

The "significant demand" for new infrastructure to support the energy and digital transition of the economy is "entirely aligned" with the fund's focus on sustainability of income for its institutional clients.

Berry joined Aviva Investors in 2009 as a fund manager for an infrastructure and renewable energy fund, before becoming head of infrastructure in 2013 and head of infrastructure equity in 2015. He began his financial career at Deutsche Bank in 1997, where he served as a financial adviser specialising in infrastructure transactions.

James Barham, group chief executive at R&M, said: "Ian and his team have an excellent track record in this competitive market. They are highly regarded both by clients and investment partners alike and I am delighted that they are joining the group to build this new capability that is playing an increasingly important part in portfolios.

"Ian is actively progressing a pipeline of well-advanced sustainable investment opportunities for our new fund and we look forward to helping our clients meet both their growth and long-term cash flow needs whilst delivering on their ESG requirements with our new strategy."

Berry added: "I am delighted to be joining a group with the vision and ambition to deliver investment solutions to meet clients' needs through innovative approaches to infrastructure investing.

"We are very excited by the opportunity to continue to provide our investment expertise to clients in both near-term investment opportunities and over the long term."

The launch of an infrastructure business comes just four months after the firm launched the ES R&M European fund for James Sym, who it hired from Schroders to establish a European equity business.