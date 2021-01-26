Unemployment rate hits 5% and 'likely to continue rising'

1.72 million people were out of work between September and November 2020, the ONS said

The number of unemployed people in the UK has continued to rise, according to the Office for National Statistics, and is now at the highest level in five years, as industry commentators warn it could climb higher still.

Between September and November 2020, the estimated UK unemployment rate was 5%, 1.2% higher than a year earlier and 0.6% higher than the previous quarter, rising by 202,000 in the three months.

The latest ONS figures represented the largest increase in the numbers unemployed since the financial crisis and a five-year high in the total number of those out of work.

The unemployment figure during the period was 1.72 million people.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors said: "Once more we see evidence that the pandemic is impacting different people in different sectors in much different ways.

"Job losses are concentrated in certain industries, particularly the accommodation and food services sectors, with part-time and self-employed workers bearing the brunt of the pain. Redundancy reports temper optimism, with the redundancy rate reaching a record high of 14.2 per thousand."

Patel added: "The imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions means we are living in this state of suspended animation for much longer than anticipated, delaying our recovery for a little while yet."

Since February 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 828,000, the ONS reported.

Meanwhile, the implications of today's data brings "into fresh focus the Bank of England interest rate decision next week", according to Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"The market isn't anticipating any change in the headline base rate at next week's meeting, but the odds of a rate cut this year have now risen to four in ten," he said.

"Clearly much depends on the course of the pandemic, but despite record low interest rates, the monetary policy outlook in the UK remains tilted towards rate cuts rather than rises."

Karen Ward, chief market strategist EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said that a rebound in financial activity is needed, yet the "prospect of negative interest rates is receding".

She added: "In the coming months we expect markets to be increasingly focused on the prospect of a pickup in global inflation."

However, the Alliance for Full Employment has called for a review into the measures of employment and unemployment, claiming that 300,000 people have been overlooked.

The study is backed by former prime minister Gordon Brown, who said: "By underestimating the true scale of unemployment, the government has underplayed the steps needed to help people back into work.

"The true picture revealed in our report shows beyond any shadow of doubt the government has to totally rethink the timid and inadequate steps it has taken so far to support full employment in Britain."

Jon Hudson, UK equity fund manager at Premier Miton Investors, said: "While the unemployment rate has ticked up, government support packages, such as the furlough scheme, are masking the true underlying number.

"Given the unemployment rate remains well below previous recessions, it is likely to continue rising over the coming months."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is widely expected to announce an extension to the furlough scheme in the Budget in March, said: "Our Plan for Jobs includes grants and loans so that firms can keep employees on, the furlough scheme to help protect jobs, and programmes like Kickstart alongside record investment in skills so that people can find their first job, their next job or a new job if needed."