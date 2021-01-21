Columbia Threadneedle poaches distribution head from BlackRock

Columbia Threadneedle has hired a new head of distribution EMEA from BlackRock, effective 22 March.

Michaela Collet Jackson leaves behind her role as deputy COO EMEA distribution platform at BlackRock for her new position leading Columbia Threadneedle's regional sales and client service functions across wholesale, institutional and insurance.

She brings with her over 16 years' experience in the industry, having joined Barclays Global Investors as a business development office in 2005 and remained with the firm when it was acquired by BlackRock in 2009.

Collet Jackson will join the firm's regional leadership team and primary governance bodies, reporting to Nick Ring, CEO EMEA.

Ring said: "We look forward to Michaela joining Columbia Threadneedle to lead our UK, European and Middle East sales teams and drive our distribution capability across client channels.

"Michaela is a results-focused leader who brings excellent experience in distribution strategy and execution, sales management and client relationship roles. She has an outstanding record of achieving growth through a highly effective combination of strategic direction, team leadership and client-focused organisational structure.

"Michaela joins Columbia Threadneedle at an exciting time - we have consistently strong investment performance, a broad array of strategies across all major asset classes and experience creating bespoke solutions for our clients. Under Michaela's leadership we are well positioned to build deeper relationships, serve more clients and grow our EMEA franchise."