Saracen hires ex-Investec W&I PM to build assets

Saracen Fund Managers has hired former investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment David Taylor as a business intelligence manager in efforts to build up the firm's client base and assets under management.

Taylor will report to CEO Graham Campbell in the newly created role, which will see him drive business growth by "employing a smarter and data-driven approach to client relationship management, communications and operations," Saracen said.

His role will include reviewing Saracen's communication and growth strategies, streamlining processes and freeing up the investment team's time to allow them to focus on research.

Taylor joined Saracen this month, having left Investec after more than six years in March 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Investec, he held roles at JPMorgan in Edinburgh and UBS Global Asset Management in New York.

Campbell said: "We have developed a new role specifically for David as he brings a variety of skills to Saracen which will be invaluable.

"His wealth of experience in the investment industry will undoubtedly drive our business forward and open us to new markets and audiences."