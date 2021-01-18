Baillie Gifford adds Kirsty Gibson to US Growth trust management team

Kirsty Gibson will replace Helen Xiong as co-manager of the top-performing £808m Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, from 1 March.

Gibson, an investment manager in Baillie Gifford's US equities team and co-manager of the £7bn Baillie Gifford American fund, will join Gary Robinson on the mandate.

Xiong will step off the US Growth trust, having joined Baillie Gifford's Global Alpha team last year.

Director of marketing & distribution James Budden said that as a key member of the firm's US equities team, Gibson's appointment to the US Growth trust was "a natural expansion of her current role on our US strategy".

"The trust has done well since launch and was one of the top performing stocks on the LSE in 2020. Kirsty's appointment will without doubt add to its continued development," Budden added.

Baillie Gifford said Xiong would work closely with Gibson, who joined the firm in 2012, to ensure a smooth transition in portfolio management responsibilities.

The Baillie Gifford US Growth trust invests in public and private US companies, with its managers seeking to identify exceptional growth stocks and hold them long term while their business models and cultural strengths become the dominant drivers of share prices.

The trust's largest holdings remains electric car maker Tesla, at 9.5% of net assets, with e-commerce provider Shopify, online retailer Amazon and advertising technology firm The Trade Desk following.

In the trust's half-year report, the managers said 2020 had been "a year of great pain and loss", but also one of "important progress".

"As we look forward, we are optimistic about what the future holds. As we have said many times before, the pace of innovation is speeding up and spreading out. This ought to be a fruitful environment for growth investors."

Since inception in March 2018, the trust has returned 224%, ahead of both the firm's open-ended vehicle and the benchmark S&P 500's gains of 217% and 57.5% respectively.