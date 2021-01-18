Rathbones plans sustainable multi-asset portfolios launch in H1 2021

Will McIntosh-Whyte will be responsible for the day-to-day investment of the portfolios

Rathbone Unit Trust Management has revealed its intention to launch the Rathbone Greenbank Multi-Asset Portfolios (RGMAPs), a range of four new risk-rated, risk-targeted, sustainable investment funds.

It said the new range will directly invest globally, using a combination of government bonds, supra-national bonds, corporate bonds, listed company shares, structured products and derivatives.

The sustainable multi-asset range is due to be launched during the first half of the year, subject to regulatory approval, and will sit in the IA Volatility Managed sector.

The funds will be managed by Rathbones' multi-asset team, comprising head of multi-asset investments David Coombs, and Will McIntosh-Whyte, who will be responsible for the day-to-day investment of the portfolios. Support will be provided by Rathbone Greenbank Investments, Rathbones' specialist ethical, sustainable and impact research and investment team, as well as Rathbones' fixed income and equity analysts.

Rathbones said that to support the launch it expects to hire an assistant into the team, an investment specialist, as well as additional analysts.

The range will aim to harness the risk-adjusted fund performance record of Rathbones' multi-asset team, and Greenbank's two decades of experience in ethical, sustainable and impact research and investment.

Mike Webb, chief executive of Rathbone Unit Trust Management, said: "Sustainability has rightly taken its place as a central pillar of our industry. Rathbones was a pioneer when the original RMAPs range was launched over ten years ago as a risk-targeted range, and then again when it became one of the first to move from a fund of funds model, to invest directly and thus lowering costs for investors. Those funds now have an enviable track record."