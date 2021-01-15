Invesco launches ETF-based Summit Responsible funds

The funds aim to invest 100% of their assets in investments meeting certain ESG criteria

Invesco has launched the Invesco Summit Responsible Range – five risk-targeted global multi-asset funds, aiming to make responsible investing accessible to all.

The fund-of-funds range will typically invest in low-cost ETFs, which will offer an affordable investment solution for investors looking to incorporate ESG considerations into their portfolios.

The funds aim to invest 100% of their assets in investments meeting certain ESG criteria, the firm said. The range is initially available in the UK.

The Summit Responsible fund range is managed by multi-asset fund managers Clive Emery and Richard Batty, alongside deputy fund manager David Aujla. They will work in partnership with the Invesco Solutions team and be supported by the wider multi-asset, global ETF and ESG teams.

The funds have three objectives: to grow the assets invested over the long term (five years+) by investing across a variety of regions, asset classes; to invest 100% in investments that meet certain ESG criteria; and for each fund to adhere to a specific risk level.

Clive Emery, fund manager at Invesco, said: "The multi-asset team believes responsible asset allocation is a key additional development to traditional multi-asset investing. Working with our in-house expertise across investment and ESG, we have been able to create the building blocks for this fund range, that enable broad access to financial markets, whilst also positively and substantively increasing their ESG credentials."

Invesco has worked with index providers to create customised ESG indices for the Invesco funds selected for the range and has also pioneered a new framework of asset allocation, coining the term "Responsible Asset Allocation" (RAA), which forms the foundation for this new range of multi-asset funds, it said.