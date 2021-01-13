7IM to scrap VAT from MPS range from February

7IM will stop applying VAT on the group's managed portfolio service (MPS) from 1 February.

The changes mean the 7IM Active and Passive model portfolios will have an all-in cost of 0.25% going forward, while the Bespoke model portfolios range between 0.25%-0.30%. The 7IM Pathway model portfolio range remains at a cost of 0.15%.

The price changes will come into effect as of 1 February 2021 and apply to the model portfolios available to advisers through the 7IM platform as well as third party platforms.

Verona Kenny, managing director on Intermediary said: "The removal of VAT will make our already competitively priced model portfolio service even more compelling for advisers, and importantly will provide a direct benefit to end clients.

"Despite challenging conditions, we have continued to innovate and enhance our proposition to respond to the needs of advisers and their clients. Over the past 12 months, this has led us to reduce the charges on our Sustainable Balance fund, launch the 7IM Pathway funds and deploy various platform upgrades, which has resulted in record monthly flows onto our platform over 2020.

Competitors such as Brewin Dolphin, Brooks Macdonald, Tilney Smith & Williamson and Investec have also removed VAT from their model portfolios, following HMRC's indication that it is not required.