Global X lands in Europe with video games and digital health ETFs

Global X ETFs has launched its first two offerings in Europe today, following the New York-based ETF provider’s European business launch earlier this month.

Global X Video Games & Esports UCITS ETF (HERU) and Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF (EDOC) are both listed on the London Stock Exchange, offering European investors access to its thematic funds.

HERU is available to investors for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.5% and counts Street Fighter and Resident Evil publisher Capcom, Grand Theft Auto owner Take-Two Interactive, and Japanese giant Nintendo in its top ten holdings.

Global X ETFs launches European expansion

It tracks the Solactive Video Games & Esports v2 index, tracking the "evolution of digital entertainment via video games & esports", a sector expected to exceed $159bn revenue in 2020, more than the movie industry as well as the traditional sports industry.

EDOC is available for a TER of 0.68% and tracks the Solactive Telemedicine & Digital Health index, providing access to digital technologies in healthcare alongside providers of remote telehealth appointments.

Rob Oliver, head of business development in Europe at Global X, said: "Global X has spent the last decade developing a comprehensive suite of thematic strategies targeting among the highest potential growth areas of the market. We are thrilled to broaden access in Europe to Global X's research-driven approach to thematic investing for the first time."

Morgane Delledone, director of research in Europe at Global X, added: "Across the global economy, digitalisation is accelerating as businesses, consumers and governments are increasingly embracing these disruptive technologies to enhance production, quality of life and offer societal benefits.

"In healthcare, telemedicine and digital health are revolutionising the access to and quality of patient care, while simultaneously reducing costs. On the consumer side, video games and esports are providing immersive, mobile, and social entertainment to billions of gamers around the world, dramatically changing the way we spend our leisure time."