Andrew Lake becomes limited partner at Mirabaud Group

The managing partners of the Mirabaud Group have appointed Andrew Lake, currently head of fixed income, as a limited partner from 1 January 2021.

Lake has been head of fixed income at the firm from 2014, having joined the business in January 2013 as head of high yield. He also runs the group's flagship Global Strategic Bond fund.

Based in London, Lake is a lawyer by training and has worked in several well-known institutions before joining Mirabaud, including Merrill Lynch, F&C and Aviva Investors.

Yves Mirabaud, senior managing partner, commented: "Our circle of limited partners is expanding with an executive who already holds a high-level position within our group, thereby actively contributing to its success.

"Excellent management skills are essential in our growth strategy, and it was only natural for us to welcome Andrew as one of our partners."

The other limited partners are Etienne d'Arenberg, head of wealth management UK; Thiago Frazao, head of wealth management LATAM; and Alain Baron, head of wealth management MENA.

Lionel Aeschlimann, managing partner and CEO of Mirabaud AM, added: "Having worked as the head of fixed income since 2014 and as a member of the executive committee of Mirabaud AM, Andrew has all the qualities and skills necessary to excel; seeing him join the board of limited partners was a clear sign to formalise his long-term commitment to our company."