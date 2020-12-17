NN IP creates chief sustainability officer role

NN Investment Partners (NN IP) has appointed Adrie Heinsbroek to the newly created role of chief sustainability officer starting on 1 January.

Heinsbroek joined the group in February 2017 as principal responsible investment specialist, having previously held the position of head of sustainability at ING Bank in Belgium.

In his new role he will continue to report to Arnoud Diemers, head of innovation and responsible investing platform, and will additionally take on a direct advisory role to CEO Satish Bapat.

The role will involve advising the board on sustainability matters and challenges, and their implications for the business as a whole.

He will also advise the board on NN IP's own footprint and sustainability, and enable the further implementation of the group's responsible investment approach into its investment strategies.

Bapat said: "As a responsible investor, we aim to improve both our clients' returns and the world we live in. We do this by looking beyond financial performance, because the people we work for and with, represent more than just the investments we manage.

"Today's announcement illustrates our strong commitment as a responsible investor. With Adrie's extensive knowledge and expertise, I'm confident that we can remain at the forefront of sustainability developments and responsible investing, and can continue to deliver on our clients' responsible investing needs."