Investment Week unveils events calendar for Q1 2021 as Select and Funds To Watch return
Market Briefings also back in spring programme
Investment Week is pleased to announce its key dates for online events aimed at fund selectors in the early part of 2021, including the return of our popular Select and Funds to Watch Conferences, as well as two Sustainable and ESG Market Briefings.
The year begins with the return of our Select conference, which will give fund buyers the chance to create their own agenda and choose meetings with up to 12 fund managers.
Our flagship Funds to Watch Conference then returns on 9-11 March, showcasing up and coming or evolving funds and managers to some of the most influential fund selectors in the UK.
The interactive event will include keynote speakers, as well as the return of popular seven minute pitches from boutique fund managers.
Investment Week will also be running a number of market briefing events throughout the year, focusing on areas including sustainable and ESG investing, UK equities, and fixed income. See the diary below for full details.
To register for any of the events, contact [email protected] and for sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].
Q1 2021 events diary
21 January Investment Week Select
26 January Investment Week Select
4 February UK Equities Market Briefing
9 February Sustainable & ESG Market Briefing
23 February Fund Selector Briefing - Channel Islands
25 February Fund Selector Briefing - Scotland
2 March Global Equities Market Briefing
9, 10 & 11 March Funds to Watch Spring Conference
18 March Fixed Income Market Briefing
23 March Sustainable & ESG Market Briefing