Woodford investor law firm calls for platforms to reveal 'commercial arrangements' with managers

Leigh Day, one of the law firms representing investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund, has called for investment platforms to clearly indicate their relationships with the managers of funds on best-buy lists.

In a letter responding to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) call for input on the consumer investments market, Leigh Day suggested that while platforms are "already required to manage their conflicts of interest", an additional safeguard might require platforms to indicate when a recommended fund "is subject to a commercial arrangement between the platform and fund manager".

It also suggested a further safeguarding measure might require platforms to detail "the total amount a platform's in-house funds [have] invested in a best-buy fund".

FCA research, cited by Leigh Day within its response, indicates that 17% of non-advised clients on platforms utilise best-buy lists to create shortcuts to investment decisions, which results in nearly a fifth of investors ignoring non-recommended funds.

The same research also found that large funds and those with a "commercial relationship" with a platform are more likely to offer discounts, which have a direct relationship with net sales. The study found that a ten basis points increase in the lowest ongoing charges figure across all share classes for a fund is associated with a 10% reduction in net sales.

Funds that are promoted by a platform also see "significantly more sales", with an increase in net sales twice that of unpromoted funds, all else being equal. Once removed from a best-buy list, a fund also suffers "significant outflows in the first three years following deletion".

As such, according to Leigh Day, "platforms may be strongly incentivised to secure competition-beating discounts on larger funds, with brand names, that have the capacity to drive significant flows into a platform".

Leigh Day also cited various conflicts of interest that may lead to best-buy lists being constructed in a fashion that results in consumers receiving "inadequate protection". These included the same fund research being used across best-buy lists and in-house fund selection, the same team making both decisions, and an internal mandate that requires in-house funds to primarily invest in best-buy lists.

Investment risks

The law firm recommended investment risk, as currently presented on platforms, is "too broad a factor", which should be demarcated into further metrics, such as liquidity risk, funding risk, concentration risk and FX risk.

For each of these, it suggested a traffic-light system should be employed to provide "standardised guidance" to investors.