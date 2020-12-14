Resonance launches Women in Safe Homes fund to tackle domestic abuse

The fund's first property for domestic abuse victims will be purchased next month

Impact investment company Resonance and property manager Patron Capital Partners have launched a gender-lens £100m investment property fund to support women who are risk of homelessness, abuse victims and ex-offenders.

The fund has been created as a solution to the lack of affordable, safe and secure homes for women who are fleeing domestic abuse, female ex-offenders and women who have complex additional needs.

The Women In Safe Homes (WISH) fund aims to provide around 650 affordable homes across the UK and is being rolled out with an initial investment of £15.5m.

It works by acquiring properties and leasing them to women's sector organisations and homelessness charities, which, in turn, will rent homes to women at risk of homelessness, with a secure tenancy. The first property will be purchased next month.

Resonance is also partnering with Preston Road Women's Centre and Refuge to provide specialist housing support to help women recover from abusive or difficult circumstances.

Social justice charity Nacro will house women under its Bail, Accommodation and Support Service.

The latest figures show that one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children is domestic violence: 1.6 million women in the UK experienced domestic abuse in 2019. Around 60% of women prison leavers do not have a home to go to on release.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation, with stay-at-home measures putting both women and children experiencing abuse at greater risk.

Kay Orlopp, Resonance's property fund development manager and lead on the Women in Safe Homes fund said: "Thousands of women in the UK are at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness due to a chronic lack of suitable and affordable housing.

"This is particularly prevalent for women who have experienced domestic abuse and are unable to live their lives in safety or who are leaving prison with nowhere to go.

"The Women in Safe Homes fund, run as a joint venture between Resonance and Patron Capital, will provide a social impact investment housing solution to this gendered housing need, and, working alongside charity partners, will deliver safe and affordable homes for vulnerable women who need them most."

Big Society Capital, the UK's social impact investor, US based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Patron's MD Keith Breslauer and US based Lostand Foundation are the first investors into the fund.

Karen Ng, investment director at Big Society Capital, said: "Two years ago, we spoke to 60 women's sector organisations to better understand the needs of women at risk of homelessness. During this process, we heard too many stories about the unmet and often hidden housing needs of women - and from there we made a commitment to providing safe and affordable homes to enable these women to live better lives.

"We are pleased to bring this vision to life, in partnership with Resonance and Patron, and our fellow pioneering investors."

Lisa Hilder, trustee and treasurer of Preston Road Women's Centre added: "When we provide safe housing and wrap around support, the women we work with make that permanent break from the perpetrator first time round.

"The fund and its social impact investment will enable more women and children to be safe and to live their lives free from violence and abuse."

Resonance's CIO, Simon Chisholm, previously told Investment Week what drives the company: "Our mission statement is simple. This is not ESG investing because we are not a fund manager seeking out slightly greener, more responsible stocks for our portfolio. We first and foremost aim to address a deep-rooted social issue, then we connect."