An eye on 'value plus' and sustainability: Quilter's Nick Wood picks his top three funds for 2021

'Value plus', sustainability and a trust are Quilter's Nick Wood's top fund picks for 2021, as the fund expert says investors can no longer afford to ignore sustainable investing and ESG.

Wood stated that with news of vaccines and the prospect of economies kickstarting, "more cyclical and companies more frequently found in value funds have done better since the end of September" in many regions.

However, that is not the only trend to keep an eye out.

The head of investment fund research argues that next year is going to see a further surge in demand for sustainable investing and ESG factors.

"Flows are likely to be sustained here and will be an area that investors can't ignore," he said.

JOHCM UK Dynamic

Wood's first pick is the £1.7bn JOHCM UK Dynamic fund. He said: "If there are two areas most would accept as looking relatively cheap today, it is the UK and value stocks. This first pick represents both of those.

"This fund, run by Alex Savvides since launch in 2008, is described as looking for companies for whom the growth potential is yet to be fully appreciated by the market, whilst the manager also describes the process as 'value plus'.

"Savvides has an enviable track record since inception, outperforming 9 out of the past 12 calendar years to end of 2019.

"Unfortunately, 2020 has proved to be the funds weakest in relative terms, but it therein lies the opportunity. While the fund has always had somewhat of a value bias, it certainly isn't as extreme as some, and we believe the combination of the manager's skill and potentially a more favourable environment in the UK for value managers, represents a strong diversifier alongside more growth biased funds."

Vontobel MTX Sustainable Emerging Markets Leaders

The Luxembourg-based, dollar-denominated fund that was launched nine years ago is another top pick for Wood.

He stated: "A recent Bank of America survey of fund managers globally found that half favoured emerging markets more than any other region in 2021.

"With the dollar having weakened and following the underperformance of emerging markets, it is not surprising to see why. This fund from Vontobel provides a balanced option for investors seeking exposure to emerging markets.

"While the fund tends to own some of the higher growth companies, such as Chinese e-commerce and technology giants Alibaba and Tencent, it has a stronger focus on valuation than perhaps some of its more growth focused peers."

He added: "Overall, that means it neither has a strong growth or value bias, but nonetheless has managed to meaningfully outperform the market regardless. We expect the strong stock selection to continue to be in evidence going forward.

"Furthermore, the focus on sustainable companies also reflects the longer-term shift towards greater focus on sustainability and ESG for many investors, a theme that has caught the eye of investors in 2020."

Pershing Square Holdings

Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman's portfolio is a top pick for 2021 even with a "troubled past".

According to Wood: "Arguably both the highest risk and most controversial of the three selections. Pershing Square is a large investment trust managed by US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. The trust recently became the third investment trust to be promoted into the FTSE 100 after a strong run of performance in the last couple of years.

"However, this belies a somewhat troubled past. Prior to launching the investment trust, Ackman had a stellar track record via his US based hedge fund dating back to 2004. The launch of the investment trust in 2013 coincided with a period of extremely disappointing performance, and well publicised failures with investments in Valeant Pharmaceuticals, along with a short of Herbalife.

"That poor period is still arguably the reason the trust remains on a persistently wide discount that has remained around the 20-30% level.

He added: "The trust is highly concentrated, with around ten holdings, all of which tend to be large liquid US companies with strong balance sheets and durable brands such as Starbucks or home improver Lowe's. The trust also has a 'SPAC' or Special Purpose Acquisition Company within it.

"SPACs have become an incredibly popular way to raise money and take a company public without the extended IPO process. In this case, the SPAC has $9bn to acquire such a private company, and at one point was in discussion with Airbnb, for example. A successful acquisition may have a very positive impact on Pershing Square. But buyer beware, this is a more volatile investment given its fund structure and the small number of holdings."