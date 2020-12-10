Investec issues 'buy' recommendation for Hipgnosis after 'transformational' year

Investec has initiated a ‘buy’ recommendation on the Hipgnosis Songs fund, which has grown from £202m at IPO in July 2018 to a market cap of over £1.2bn.

In a note on the fund, Investec said 2020 has been "a transformational year" as Hipgnosis raised £420m in two separate fundraisings in August and September.

"In recent years, the growth in paid music streaming has transformed the industry from one of structural decline, caused by rampant piracy, to one of structural high growth," analysts Ben Newell and Alan Brierley wrote.

"The recorded music industry has demonstrated five consecutive years of growth as numbers of paid streaming subscribers have increased year-on-year and we believe that this trend is likely to continue as digital service providers (DSPs) continue to penetrate into developed markets and expand further into emerging markets."

Hipgnosis Songs Fund makes president and chief catalogue officer hires

As such, the analysts believe Hipgnosis Songs "has an important role to play in improving portfolio and income diversification", noting that the target dividend of 5.25p/share and the equivalent dividend yield of 4.4% at the current share price is particularly attractive given 20-year gilts are yielding 0.81%.

"The yield is underpinned by longterm royalty income streams from a portfolio of hit songs," Investec said.

"We believe that these predictable cashflows should be largely uncorrelated with economic cycles, as paid for music subscriptions are increasingly being seen as a utility rather than a luxury purchase and have a relatively low monthly price point."

However, the analysts have criticised the vehicle for a lack of transparency around portfolio construction and diversification.

All I want for Christmas is music: Royalties to play bigger part in alternative asset space

"Very little financial information is provided for each acquisition; the cost of individual acquisitions is not disclosed and it is difficult to fully analyse the construction and diversification of the portfolio," they said.

They added that "greater detail on the assumptions made in the DCF valuation would also be welcome".

In addition, while the analysts believe the recent Big Deal Music acquisition is "particularly noteworthy", they highlighted "the incongruity of having an internal publishing and administrative function report to an external investment adviser".

The analysts also noted that Covid-19 is likely to result in a reduction of revenues, even though declines in the live and public performance sectors have been offset somewhat by increases in other revenue sources, particularly streaming.

"In its interims released last week, SONG outlined that its accruals on expected income have been marked down by up to 25% for the July-September quarter which will be reassessed when H2 2020 statements are received and the negative impact on earnings becomes clearer," the note said.

At the same time, since music investment is a "maturing asset class", Investec expects returns to be further compressed in the future.

"The discount rate used to value the portfolio has been reduced by 50bps to 8.5%, the first downward move since IPO and we think it is likely that discount rates will be compressed further over time," the analysts said.