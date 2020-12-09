RSMR appoints James Senior as first head of marketing

RSMR has appointed James Senior as its first head of marketing.

Senior is a well-known marketing figure in the industry, having spent six years at Janus Henderson in several roles such as head of UK wholesale marketing and head of wholesale adviser marketing for EMEA and LatAm.

He was also head of marketing at Ignis before it was acquired by Standard life and has previously worked for New Star, Mercury Asset Management and the London Stock Exchange.

In this newly-created role Senior will be tasked with growing the RSMR brand. He will work alongside Jon Lycett and Simon Forrester who oversee business development for advisers and fund groups respectively.

"We are delighted to add James to our team," said RSMR co-founder Geoff Mills.

"Both RSMR and our clients will benefit not only from his extensive experience and abilities as a marketer with leading fund managers, including digital marketing, but also his specific knowledge of the UK market."