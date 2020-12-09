M&G unveils three-strong sustainable multi-asset fund range

Maria Municchi will manage the new funds

M&G has launched a range of sustainable multi-asset funds to be managed by Maria Municchi.

The M&G Sustainable Multi Asset fund range is aiming to deliver total returns within explicit volatility limits while also making a positive contribution to the climate and society.

The range is divided into three funds based on risk: Cautious, Balanced and Growth.

All three funds will combine strategic and tactical asset allocation, with a core holding of "positive impact asset" (between 20% and 50% of assets). They will also target MSCI ESG ratings of A-AA.

These funds will produce sustainable and impact annual reports aligned to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals framework.

"Across asset classes, sustainable investing can contribute to build a more resilient society. Many customers want their long-term savings to produce good financial returns and make a positive contribution to the planet," said Municchi.

"This new family of funds aims to meet this demand, while allowing customers and their advisers to align their fund choice with their individual risk tolerance - as defined by appetite for market volatility."

The Cautious fund will have a typical equity range of 0%-35% and a maximum volatility of 9% over a five year rolling period.

Elsewhere the Balanced fund will have a maximum volatility of 12% and a typical equity range of 20%-60%.

At the other end of the risk spectrum the Growth fund will have a maximum volatility of 17% and an equity range of 55%-100%.

The annual charge for the funds' I share class is 0.65% and the A share class is 1.05%.



