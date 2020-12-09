LGIM launches core fixed income ETF range

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has launched its core fixed income ETF range, offering investors access to sovereign and corporate bonds.

Each of the five funds has liquidity concerns built into the investment process, which includes minimum issuance thresholds and a balance between portfolio and bond liquidity versus performance trade-offs.

Alongside this, the funds are able to remain invested in fallen angel assets for up to six months following their downgrade to high yield status and will also reinvest cash generated from coupons immediately, rather than waiting until the end of the month.

Both an exclusionary and weighted policy are applied as part of the ESG integration of the new ETFs, with a higher allocation reserved for green bonds and issuers with the highest ESG scores, while the bottom quintile by score are excluded, along with certain industries including controversial weapons manufacturers, thermal coal miners, tobacco companies, oil sands and those which violate the UN Global Compact.

LGIM has partnered with JPMorgan to provide the funds' indices across its range of core fixed income ETFs, all of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The new range includes two corporate bond funds, with both L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond 0-5 Year UCITS ETF and L&G ESG GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF available for a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.09%.

Access to emerging markets is provided by the L&G ESG China CNY Bond UCITS ETF, for a TER of 0.3%, and the L&G ESG Emerging Markets Government Bond (USD) 0-5 Year UCITS ETF, which has a TER of 0.25%.

Rounding out the new product suite is the L&G UK Gilt 0-5 Year UCITS ETF, available for a TER of 0.06%.

Howie Li, head of ETFs at LGIM, said: "Liquidity and ESG integration in bond investing are among the top considerations for fixed income investors. Our client feedback has been clear that the ETF industry needs to provide fixed income tools that better reflect the forward-looking investment landscape.

"In a single transaction, investors can now access the diversified bond portfolios in these ETFs to make strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions that address their ESG needs and liquidity concerns whilst maximising the potential value of thoughtfully designed indices that incorporates LGIM's index experience."

Lee Collins, head of index fixed income at LGIM, added: "We are excited to partner with JPMorgan on the index design for LGIM's first fixed income ETFs and to see the many months of dedicated effort come to fruition with the launch of these products.

"It was important to us that we could incorporate some of our pragmatic portfolio management techniques into the index design itself, thereby allowing us to take full advantage of opportunities to create real value for investors."