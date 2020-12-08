Argonaut's Norris takes aim at Siltronic deal over 'modest' premium

Argonaut Capital's Barry Norris has written an open letter to Siltronic saying that the takeover by GlobalWafers should not go ahead given that "the premium offered is a very modest 11%".

GlobalWafers announced on 29 November that it was in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a €3.8bn deal. At €125 per share, Siltronic said the "offer price represents a premium of 48% above the volume-weighted average XETRA price over the last 90 days" and that its executive board considered the offer "attractive and appropriate,"

However, Barry Norris, CEO and fund manager at Argonaut Capital, has said this claim is misleading and raised concerns about minority shareholders being "corralled into selling".

He said: "The undisturbed share price of Siltronic prior to any public announcement of merger talks with GlobalWafers on 29th November was €112.3, meaning that the premium offered is a very modest 11%."

Norris admits Argonaut is not disputing the industrial logic of the deal that has led to a $2.5bn (28%) appreciation of GlobalWafers' market value, "only the measly €350m (11%) premium offered to Siltronic shareholders, which self-evidently is an inequitable sharing of the potential value creation resulting from any deal between the shareholders of Siltronic and GlobalWafers".

He added: "We therefore believe that this claim is misleading to Siltronic shareholders as to the generosity of the control premium on offer and should be withdrawn."

The Argonaut CEO also expressed concerns that Siltronic minority shareholders "are being corralled" into selling out at a cyclical bottom in the semiconductor wafer industry for a valuation that appears equivalent or below the replacement value of any alternative greenfield industry investment.

As a "concerned" institutional investor, Norris raises a potential conflict of interest in GlobalWafers' bid to buy Siltronic as Tobias Ohler, the chair of the Siltronicsupervisory board, is also the CFO of Wacker Chemie.

The controlling shareholder (51%) of GlobalWafers is Sino-American Silicon products, a major customer of Wacker Chemie, the controlling (31%) shareholder of Siltronic that pushed for the deal.

"Consequently, there is potential for a perceived conflict of interest. What assurances can the supervisory board of Siltronic provide that no such conflict of interests exist and ensure that any offer is full and fair to all Siltronic shareholders?" Norris asked.

Siltronic and GlobalWafers are working toward a formal announcement of the signing of a business combination agreement in the second week of this month, following discussions and approval by the supervisory board of Siltronic and the board of GlobalWafers.

In addition, the executive board of Siltronic intends to propose a dividend in line with the company's dividend policy of about €2 per share for the fiscal year 2020, which is expected to be paid prior to the completion of the transaction.

Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic is a leading manufacturer of silicon wafers used in products such as smartphones, computers, navigation and digital displays. The firm, which has production sites and offices in Germany, the US and other advanced manufacturing countries, had global revenues of about €1.3bn in 2019.