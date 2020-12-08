MSCI: Bolder climate change commitments needed in 2021

Only 3% of the 8,900+ constituents in the MSCI ACWI index cut their carbon emissions

Next year will require much bolder action on climate change from investee companies, according to a new report from MSCI, which has uncovered a significant lack of progress.

Entitled 2021 ESG Trends to Watch, the report has found only 3% of the 8,900+ constituents in the MSCI ACWI index have reduced their carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Change agreement.

While the findings recognise the stronger support climate change investments have received from investors, MSCI argues: "In 2021, however, the easy part is over, and a steeper climb starts; investors will approach a series of hard limits to decarbonising their portfolios in line with the Paris aspiration.

"Although many companies have reduced their greenhouse gas emissions, the next five years must look drastically different from the last five, given the quickening pace required to get on a viable temperature pathway."

MSCI warns that without new action from these companies, climate-conscious investors will be left with fewer options and sustainable fund construction will suffer.

The report added: "Even with the glass half full, our simulations showed that the number of companies aligned to a 2°C path would shrink by an average of about 5% per year between 2020 and 2030.

"By 2030, this would leave an eligible universe of about 32% of the original companies, representing only 40% of total market capitalisation of today's universe."

In its analysis of other ESG trends, MSCI evaluated the overall burgeoning success of this area of investment.

ESG funds (including ethical, sustainable or green mandates) have experienced a sharp spike in popularity in recent years which has led some critics to complain this area has become subject to hype.

However, MSCI has evaluated claims that ESG is becoming a 'bubble' and finds these unsubstantiated. Instead, the report predicts the popularity of ESG to strengthen as the understanding of this investment discipline becomes more refined.

"Our own research showed little historical evidence of [ESG being a bubble] when we focused on ESG approaches that integrated only financially relevant considerations," the report read.

"A sharper understanding is emerging as to which ESG approaches are financially relevant and which are more focused on social objectives, allowing investors to more precisely build their own strategies based on a track record."