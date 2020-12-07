Resonance launches £20m social investment property fund to tackle homelessness

Families at risk of homelessness in the North West will benefit from the fund

Impact investment company Resonance has launched a social impact homelessness property fund to help the homeless across Greater Manchester.

The fund works by acquiring properties and leasing them to the housing sector and homelessness charities, to provide individuals and families at risk of homelessness with a settled home.

Resonance joined forces with Manchester-based ethical lettings agency Let Us as the fund will initially focus on purchasing affordable homes in the Greater Manchester region before expanding nationally.

The fund aims to grow to £100m over its lifetime and provide around 870 affordable homes across the UK.

The latest figures show that 97,000 households in Greater Manchester were waiting for a social home in 2019 and over 26,000 of these households were identified as in priority need for a social rented home.

"With homelessness on the rise, the need for safe, decent and affordable housing is significant; in Greater Manchester alone over 80,000 people are on social housing waiting lists," Simon Chisholm, chief investment officer at Resonance, said.

"Building on the success of our previous property funds, we are proud to launch the National Homelessness Property fund 2, which will initially focus on purchasing affordable homes across the North West.

"This is being made possible thanks to our exciting partnership with Greater Manchester's ethical lettings agent Let Us and initial investors Big Society Capital, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and - in a first for a Resonance property fund - a pension fund investor in the shape of Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

"This will enable the fund to make a real difference to hundreds of people's lives across the region."

Houses, flats and apartments are purchased through the fund, and leased to housing associations and homelessness charities to provide individuals and families at risk of homelessness with a settled home.

Housing providers will also work with charities to help individuals and families find employment or education and save for a deposit to move into the private rented sector with a track record of maintaining a tenancy.

Greater Manchester Pension Fund, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Big Society Capital are the first investors into the fund. The investment from Greater Manchester Pension Fund is the first investment of a pension fund into a Resonance homelessness property fund.

Lee Sugden, chief executive of Salix Homes and chair of Let Us, said: "We're proud to be working in partnership with this significant fund, which will help secure properties for people who really need a place to call home.

"Not only will this investment provide safe, high-quality homes that provide the foundation for a happy and successful life, it is also a real seal of approval for an initiative like Let Us, creating ethical private lettings on this scale.

"It is another example of how the North West is coming together in its mission to tackle homelessness and I'm sure this fund will provide another big step forward."

Resonance revealed in October it was partnering with property manager Patron Capital Partners to launch the world's first gender-lens property fund, which aims to provide safe accommodation to women who are fleeing domestic abuse, female ex-offenders and women who have complex additional needs.