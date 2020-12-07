Peel Hunt issues buy recommendation for Kingswood with 40p target price

Peel Hunt has initiated its coverage of integrated wealth manager Kingswood with a buy recommendation and a target price of 40p per share.

In its initiation of coverage, Peel Hunt analysts noted the firm's assets under management (AUM) in excess of £5bn and EBITDA over £20m, despite being in "the early stages of development".

Over recent years, Kingswood has "undergone significant change" amid the acquisition of five financial advice businesses, as it seeks to utilise "consolidation opportunities" in both the UK and US to "build a materially larger business, leveraging off the platform that has been built".

Analysts Stuart Duncan and Robert Sage pointed to four key elements which define the investment case at Kingswood, including a fragmented target market ripe for consolidation, £80m convertible preference share facility available to the firm thanks to private equity firm Pollen Street, and the combination of organic growth from acquired firms and the development of an investment management capability driving "significant incremental revenue".

Duncan and Sage also pointed to the group's US presence, which provides further consolidation opportunity and offers "attractive" return on capital.

While the speed of Kingswood's development is highlighted as a positive case for the company, it also stands as a key risk, according to Peel Hunt, which noted the shares in firm are "relatively illiquid given the ownership structure", but suggested the funding facility still enables investors to support the ambitions of management.

Kingswood is currently trading at 30p per share, having returned 46.3% year-to-date. Over five years, the stock is down 47.7%.

The report added: "As noted, it will take some time for forecasts to settle and the acquisitions to prove their worth. Today, the business is valued at just 1.1 of AuM, below a comparable peer group, but reflecting the stage in the group's development.

"To arrive at our valuation, if we assume the existing capital is invested at similar multiples to previous deals, and the preference shares convert, the shares could be worth at least 40p. Given the potential for management to deliver significant returns in the coming years, we initiate at Buy."