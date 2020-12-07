Ex-BlackRock director Williams named GAM head of equity investment specialists

Former BlackRock director Matt Williams has joined GAM Investments for the newly created role of head of equity investment specialists.

Williams, who is based in London and reports to head of discretionary investment Greg Clerkson, will be responsible for leading GAM's team of equity investment specialists.

He will work closely with the firm's investment teams across equities to "help further articulate" their investment strategies and to improve client understanding of GAM's equity offering, the firm said.

Having most recently served as a European equities product strategist at BlackRock, William's career in financial services spans more than 20 years. He has previously held roles in equity research, with a focus on capital goods, at MF Global, HSBC and Capital Group.

Williams' hire follows that of Paras Bakrania and Davide Petrachi as head of GAM Systematic product specialists and head of product specialists for GAM Investment Solutions, respectively, earlier this year.

Clerkson said: "A number of our equity strategies have strongly outperformed their benchmarks and are amongst the top performers in their peer groups over five years, demonstrating the benefits of an active investment approach in dealing with unprecedented market conditions.

"There is potential for us to build on this and Matt will be instrumental in helping us harness and maximise our equity capabilities to provide the investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking required to meet our clients' needs."