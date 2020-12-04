Franklin Templeton launches EM long/short UCITS fund

Franklin Templeton has launched the Franklin K2 Emso Emerging Markets fund, which is a sub-fund within its Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Alternatives Funds (FTAF) range.

The vehicle, which will aim to provide growth through both long and short positions in emerging market sovereign and corporate debt securities, as well as through derivatives, will be managed by Emso's CIO Mark Franklin and senior portfolio manager John Hynes.

Emso is the sub-advisor employed by K2 Advisors, which is the Connecticut-based hedge fund subsidiary of Franklin Templeton.

Bill Santos, senior managing director of K2 Advisors, said Emso is a "very strong manager" for the fund's liquid hedge fund mandates, and expects to "continue building out the FTAF range by bringing differentiated strategies from our Managed Accounts Platform".

"We currently have five managers spanning across long/short equity, relative value, and event driven strategies and are delighted with the addition of the K2 Emso Emerging Markets fund to the platform," he said. "The manager's flexible mandate allows the team to invest where they see value across a large universe, applying a consistent investment framework."

The new fund, which will become the sixth vehicle within Franklin Templeton's FTAF range, will mirror the firm's UCITS-compliant multi-strategy Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies fund and will be managed by the same team.

It will join Franklin K2 Bardin Hill Arbitrage UCITS, Franklin K2 Chilton Equity Long Short UCITS, Franklin K2 Electron Global UCITS, Franklin K2 Ellington Structured Credit UCITS and Franklin K2 Wellington Technology Long Short UCITS, all of which were launched as part of the firm's expanded hedge fund solutioning business model in October last year.

Julian Ide, head of EMEA distribution at Franklin Templeton, said: "Since the completion of the Legg Mason acquisition in July, Franklin Templeton is now one of the biggest providers of alternative solutions globally with $124bn in AUM.

"As we continue to focus on strengthening our cost-effective product range of liquid alternative solutions in Europe, we are pleased to launch this fund, which offers a differentiated global macro style of alpha generation and provides further robust diversification to client portfolios."

K2 Advisors, which provides single-investor custom-tailored investment programmes, funds of hedge funds, retail mutual funds and strategic advisory relationships, has been investing through daily liquid managed accounts since 2007. As at 31 October 2020, it has more than $10bn of assets under management.