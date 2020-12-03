Investment Week scoops Wholesale Team of the Year Award at Aegon AM Journalism Awards

The editorial team at Investment Week has won the Wholesale Team of the Year Award at the Aegon Asset Management Awards this year.

Editor Lauren Mason, acting news editor Mike Sheen, acting deputy editor David Brenchley and asset management correspondent James Baxter-Derrington scooped the gong as the awards - formerly known as the Kames Capital Journalism Awards - entered their sixth year.

Mason said the team is "chuffed" to have won the prestigious accolade, given "how hard the team has worked" in one of the most "fast-paced periods for newsflow seen for some time".

"We are over the moon with our win and I am immensely proud of the team," she said. "We would like to thank Aegon, the judging panel, and our readers for their support throughout this challenging and unprecedented time.

"Unfortunately, celebrations will have to wait until London changes tiers, but raising a glass via a Zoom call will suffice for now!"

Mason also won Wholesale Journalist of the Year - a gong that Sheen scooped in 2019.