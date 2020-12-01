Global X ETFs launches European expansion

Global X ETFs has entered the European ETF market with the launch of new business operation based out of Mirae Asset's London headquarters.

The New-York based ETF provider was acquired by Mirae Asset in 2018 and has hired a team of senior executives to oversee the launch and growth of its new European business.

Rob Oliver has joined the firm as head of business development for Europe and will be responsible for distributing the new range of UCITS ETFs when launched. He previously spent 12 years with JP Morgan, where he was global head of beta and systematic strategies.

Also joining the team is Morgane Delledonne, who will serve as director of research at the firm's European offering. Delledonne joins from BMO Global Asset Management, where she was most recently ETF investment strategist, and has also held roles with ETF Securities, Pictet Group, Crédit Agricole CIB and the French Treasury.

Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X, said: "For over a decade, we have provided investors with intelligent investment strategies, particularly those that serve to enhance growth through thematic investments or boost income through alternative sources.

"These strategies have been exceptionally well-received around the world, particularly in Europe, making our decision to launch a UCITS ETF offering a clear next step in our growth. We're thrilled to work closely with Morgane, Rob, and our extended global team, and look forward to expanding our innovative solutions to European audiences."