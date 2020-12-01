HANetf and iClima Earth partner for carbon avoidance ETF

A decarbonisation ETF has been launched by iClima Earth via the HANetf platform to target companies that enable CO2 equivalent (CO2e) avoidance.

The iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS ETF (CLMA ETF) marks the first ESG-focussed fund to be launched by HANetf and will be available for a total expense ratio of 0.65%.

CLMA ETF tracks the iClima Global Decarbonisation index, which contains 151 companies that the firm estimates can avoid 0.6 gigatons of CO2e over the course of 2021.

It was built using a tiered approach, offering a balanced exposure to "key climate change solutions" and quantifies the impact of its companies.

These companies offer exposure across five subsectors including green energy, green transportation, water and waste improvements, decarbonisation enabling solutions and sustainable products.

Gabriela Herculano, CEO of iClima Earth, said: "Much has been said about the greenwashing that takes place across the investment industry. iClima not only changes the narrative of low carbon investments, but it alters the landscape of sustainable investments by quantifying impact.

"iClima has developed a methodology to quantify the CO2e avoidance potential of companies, a tangible measurement of impact in gigatons of CO2e. This is the first ETF to quantify the C02e impact it generates of potentially avoided emissions for each company in the index and the index as a whole."

Nik Bienkowski, co-CEO of HANetf, added: "HANetf is delighted that iClima Earth chose us to help them develop and launch the world's first decarbonisation ETF and it will be the first of many on the HANetf platform.

"This is a unique ETF which leans into the theme we talk about every day - limiting climate change. CLMA is unique as it allows investors to make a real impact investment via an ETF. Some climate related ETFs have experienced exponential growth in the past 20 months and we expect this strong investor interest to continue."