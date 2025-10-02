Tavistock and Titan feud nears conclusion as court hearing listed

December 2025

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

An ongoing legal dispute between financial planning firm Tavistock Investments and investment manager Titan Wealth is nearing its climax as a court hearing has now been set for December 2025.

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

