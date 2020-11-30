Update: Link completes Woodford-Acacia deal as LF Equity Income value reduces after Ombu deal
Total distribution to investors nears £2.5bn
Link Fund Solutions has confirmed the healthcare assets sold from the Woodford Equity Income fund were transferred to Acacia Research Corporation on 3 December, as investors were dealt a further blow by the writedown of the fund’s holding in Ombu Group.
Link said the completion of its sale of a 19-strong portfolio of healthcare companies to Acacia in June for more than £220m as part of the winding of the now LF Equity Income fund had facilitated a fourth...
