DWS cuts fees on more than 20 Xtrackers ETFs

The fee reduction will apply to 22 exchange-traded funds and commodities

DWS has reduced its management fee on a range of more than 20 Xtrackers ETFs in a bid to "take advantage of economies of scale", effective 2 December.

Products representing more than €10bn have seen their fees cut in this latest round of cost reduction, with a range of funds spanning global sector, commodity and regional ETFs set to benefit.

The annual all-in fee for the €2.5bn Xtrackers MSCI USA Swap UCITS ETF has been halved from 0.30% to 0.15% and the range of Xtrackers MSCI World sector-focused funds sees an all-in reduction of 5bps to 0.25%.

The biggest fee cut applies to the Xtrackers DB Bloomberg Commodity Optimum Yield Swap UCITS ETF 2C - EUR Hedged, which will see a reduction of 71bps from 0.95% to 0.24%.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said: "We aim to make Xtrackers ETFs and ETCs as competitive as possible, looking at all times to take advantage of economies of scale so we can provide our investors with highly efficient index trackers.

"These are not short-term fee cuts. They will be sustained."