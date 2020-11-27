AIC consults on creating China and India sectors

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) is asking for feedback on whether it should create China and India sectors, Investment Week has learned.

The trade body said it was currently consulting with the relevant members and their managers on whether China and India-focused investment trusts should leave the Country Specialist: Asia Pacific ex Japan sector to form their own peer groups.

Feedback from the consultation will determine whether the AIC proceeds with the proposed changes and a decision is likely to be made in Q1 2021, the AIC told Investment Week.

The AIC said where possible it looked to use the same sector names and definitions as the Investment Association (IA), so consumers can easily compare funds, both open and closed-ended, with similar objectives.

Dr Dambisa Moyo: Investors will be 'in a big mess' if they don't hold 10% in China

It noted its statistics committee would take into consideration the recent sector review initiated by the IA, among other factors.

Reaction was broadly positive, with head of PR at interactive investor Jemma Jackson noting "China and India are among the world's largest economies, so it makes sense for each to have their own sector".

Jackson said anything that helps investors navigate the investment company universe was to be welcomed, though countered the platform had "seen a step increase in the number of customers turning to China-focused trusts over the last two months, so they are clearly not struggling to find these trusts that still only account for less than a handful of companies".

The China sector would comprise three companies, with the India sector at four. It would leave three Vietnam offerings and Aberdeen New Thai in the Country Specialist: Asia Pacific ex Japan sector.

China

Communications director at the AIC Annabel Brodie-Smith said: "As China's share of the world economy increases, it is good to see that investors now have a choice of three investment companies that focus on the Chinese stock market. All have performed well this year as China has recovered swiftly from Covid-19."

The move for a China sector comes hot on the heels of Witan Pacific's move to appoint Baillie Gifford as investment manager and switch to a China-only mandate. The sector will house a trio of trusts with a combined market capitalisation of £2.7bn.

Fidelity, which runs the £2bn sector behemoth Fidelity China Special Situations, said it had been in touch with the AIC to initiate a discussion on whether there should be a China sector. The firm's head of investment trusts Alex Denny told Investment Week there were other sectors that housed just three trusts including Asia Pacific Smaller Companies, which houses Fidelity Asian Values.

From 20 to zero: What is not to love about Chinese equities?

"There is obviously so much focus on China as an investment class; the IA has got a China peer group - it just makes comparisons much easier," Denny said. "We are quite welcoming of the competition, and it has generated a lot of noise at a helpful time as well."

Denny said it was inevitable that asset allocators would move their China exposure out of the emerging market bucket and towards a standalone part of portfolios.