Premier Miton renames global equity funds to reflect new manager focus

Premier Miton Investors has renamed two of its global equity funds to reflect the new sustainable-focused strategies, effective 1 February 2021.

As such, the Premier Global Alpha Growth fund is set to become the Premier Miton Global Sustainable Growth fund and the Premier Global Optimum Income fund will be known as the Premier Miton Global Sustainable Optimum Income fund.

Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Lemming-like' beta-buying to lead to 'investment nightmare'

Since taking over management of the funds in January 2020 when he joined from Barings, Duncan Goodwin has shifted their focus to "long-term sustainable growth themes and companies with strong ESG profiles".

Sustainable themes include health and wellbeing, energy transition and the circular economy, with renewable and green energy marking "one of the timeliest themes" within the newly-named portfolios.

This includes exposure to companies in the alternative energy sector, such as wind, solar and emerging sources like hydrogen, which offer "longer-term solutions to meeting climate change needs".

Co-managed by Geoff Kirk, the Premier Miton Global Sustainable Optimum Income fund will retain its yield target of 6%.

Goodwin said: "This is an exciting time as a manager of sustainable focused funds. We see great opportunity with an ever-growing universe of companies focusing on sustainable themes and emphasising strong ESG credentials, combined with growing client interest in these types of funds.

"These fund name changes will make the focus on sustainability factors clear to existing and potential investors."

Premier Miton poaches Emma Mogford for UK Equity Income range as Eric Moore departs

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, added: "We are delighted with the way Duncan Goodwin is working with his investment team and our head of responsible investing, Helene Winch. Together we have created a new sustainable equity growth investment strategy, based on years of fund management experience.

"We are now able to offer our clients two more specialist sustainable funds, the Premier Miton Global Sustainable Growth fund and Premier Miton Global Sustainable Optimum Income fund, alongside the continued integration of ESG factors and risks into the overall investment approach for our other funds."