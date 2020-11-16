IA calls for further action on climate change

The IA has called on the government to fulfil its intention to issue its first sovereign green bond, launched by Rishi Sunak. Photo: HM Treasury/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Investment Association (IA) has called for further action from the UK in its efforts to tackle climate change and has committed the industry to continued change.

In its Climate Change Position Paper, published today (16 November) the IA asked the UK Government to make it a legal requirement for "all large UK incorporated companies (public and private)" to report in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

It also asked the government to "make good" on its intention to issue its first sovereign green bond, announced by Rishi Sunak last week, and to "facilitate sector-specific pathways to transition" to ensure "the requisite policy interventions are brought in to facilitate the transition to Net Zero for different sectors".

Alongside this, the IA has laid out seven commitments the asset management industry has made, including engaging with investee companies on climate-related disclosures, working with pension funds to help them meet TCFD requirements and developing investment managers' TCFD disclosures generally.

It also committed the industry to supporting improvement of sustainability-related disclosures at the fund level, linking with already advanced initiative to support disclosure of the Paris-alignment of portfolio, and supporting both the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority's climate financial risk forum work, and the creation of investable opportunities.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the IA, said: "Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and an unavoidable factor in the investment process. As stewards of the economy, investment managers have an important role to play in guiding the companies we invest in towards a more sustainable future.

"This is not only in the best interests of our planet, but also for savers and investors seeking long-term returns from their investments.

"The UK is now at critical juncture as we look to honour our commitment to reaching net zero by 2050. Our industry will stand together with government, businesses and our clients to realise this change, and ensure the UK remains a global leader in sustainable finance."