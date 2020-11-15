Register now to watch Investment Week's Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is delighted to invite you to watch the virtual ceremony for our Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2020, which have been relaunched at a key point in the evolution of this important part of the market.

Our winners for this year will be revealed during a special online broadcast at 1pm on Thursday 26 November.

Click here to register for the event and you can view the finalists for the awards here.

Building on the proud 13-year history of these awards, Investment Week has introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of our readers.

These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research and ratings teams and service providers who now have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly into the mainstream.

This year, we have bolstered the number of fund categories included in the awards with the introduction of Best Sustainable and ESG Equity, Bond, Multi-Asset and Alternatives categories.

To reflect a high level of interest in the environmental and climate change theme in 2020 and beyond, there was also a new category for Best Environmental/Climate Change fund.

We have also introduced an award for Best Group for ESG Integration to reflect increased activity and interest in this area at a time of transition for many asset managers.

In addition, we wanted to highlight groups that are contributing to the evolution of this sector and setting the agenda for the coming years as well as reward innovation in the space.

As a result, we welcomed entries for the Best Newcomer, Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative and Best Thought Leadership Paper categories.

Finally, a number of groups competed for the accolade of Sustainable and ESG Fund Management Group of the Year in a closely-fought category.

During the awards ceremony we will also reveal the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry accolade, which was decided by the judging panel.

Click here for more details on the awards.