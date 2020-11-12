A&J Wealth poaches investment director from Kingswood

A&J Wealth Management has appointed Andy Harris from Kingswood Wealth as an investment director, reporting to head of client propositions and investment chair Matthew Butcher.

This follows the hire of Butcher, former head of research and board director at Brewin Dolphin, back in June to lead the firm's client propositions.

In his new role, Harris will continue advising private clients, trusts, charities and corporates. According to his LinkedIn profile, he spent nearly four years at Kingswood and has also previously worked at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank and Butterfield Private Bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Butcher said: "I am really looking forward to working with Andy as we continue to build on the success of our wealth management proposition. Andy has an excellent track record of client management and will be a valued member of the A&J team."

Gareth Jones, A&J founder and managing director, added: "Andy's unique background as a seasoned wealth manager and successful businessman makes him the perfect fit for A&J, as we further develop our investment management capability.

"Andy will play a key role in developing and delivering upon our strategy and I welcome him to the growing team at A&J Wealth Management."