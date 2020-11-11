Boring Money: Asset managers 'marking own homework' after just 3% of funds not delivering value

The first cohort of Assessment of Value (AoV) reports were "marking their own homework" after 97% of investment funds claimed to offer value to investors, according to Boring Money's Holly Mackay.

A review by Boring Money of the AoV reports from 26 asset management firms, which collectively fed back on 968 funds, found that 79% of the funds were found by the asset managers in question to be delivering good value.

Another 18% of the funds were said to be delivering value but were being monitored or having some fee reductions implemented, leaving just 3% of funds deemed to be not delivering value.

In contrast, Boring Money noted that research based on more than 11,500 responses from UK fund investors found that asset managers were rated, on average, as giving good value just 56% of the time.

Mackay, CEO of Boring Money, said that some of the AoV reports "made it very difficult to ascertain what the conclusion on value delivery actually was".

"There's an understandable reticence to come out and say that a fund is not delivering value. But to conclude that just 3% of the UK fund universe is not delivering value seems a little generous, even if we consider that we were looking at the largest, most robust brands in our work," she added.

"We think this first cohort of reports erred too much on the side of marking their own homework, and more external scrutiny will be required from the boards, particularly around selected peer groups for comparison and the consideration of quality of service."

In its report, Value Assessments - Best Practice, Boring Money identified Baillie Gifford, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Asset Management, SJP and Vanguard as among the asset management groups offering the "most useful, clear assessments of value for investors".

Mackay said there had already been some positive changes as a result of the AoVs.

"The low-hanging fruit for this first year was the expensive legacy retail share classes which arguably should have been fixed years ago," she explained.

"Some costs have been reduced and poor performing funds are being publicly monitored. A small number are being closed."

But she warned that there were some "hugely difficult questions for groups which conclude that value has been delivered even when a fund's objectives have not been met and costs are at least in line with, or higher than, peers".

Asset management firms offering funds in the UK have been publishing the first round of AoVs since the fourth quarter of last year against seven criteria set out by the Financial Conduct Authority.