RLAM appoints head of property from CBRE

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has appointed Mark Evans, formerly of CBRE, as its new head of property.

Reporting to chief investment officer Piers Hillier, Evans will join the firm as head of property and commercial development in mid-November and will lead the property team and investment process, along with identifying new business opportunities.

Property investors remain cautiously positive amid value and income decline

Evans brings 25 years' experience in the real estate industry and established CBRE's EMEA equity placement business in 2009, which he led until leaving the firm.

He has worked with RLAM in the past, advising on the launch of the Royal London UK Real Estate fund in 2017, offering investors access to UK commercial property.

His move comes slightly more than a month following the reopening of the Royal London Property fund and trust, which had been suspended since March, along with a large swathe of the open-ended UK property fund industry.

Hillier said: "Mark's leadership skills and impressive track record in the real estate market are exactly what we need to build on our successes and achieve our ambitions to keep growing property investments on behalf of our members and for third party clients.

"These are uncertain times, however high quality properties are still in demand and, as one of the largest property investors in the market, we are ready to take advantage of any opportunities that present themselves."

BMO positions UK Property for December reopening as ASI lifts Global Real Estate suspension

Evans added: "I am delighted to be joining RLAM and to build on the strengths of its property platform. RLAM is well placed, via its robust property portfolio and long-term investment philosophy, to provide innovative solutions to investors and occupiers as they navigate a constantly changing and challenging market."