Kirrage's Schroder Income cut from interactive investor buy list

Fund platform interactive investor has removed Nick Kirrage’s Schroder Income fund from its buy list amid underperformance and uncertainty on future income payments.

The £1.2bn Schroder Income was dropped from interactive investor's Super 60 list of funds, with the platform citing poor performance versus peers as the main reason.

While the platform accepted the fund's value bias has not helped performance in recent years, it noted that the vehicle had fallen behind its IA UK Equity Income sector counterparts, too.

Schroder Income, which is managed by the firm's value team led by Kirrage and Kevin Murphy, has gained just 2.2% and 58.3% over the past five and ten years, according to FE fundinfo. The average IA UK Equity Income fund, by contrast, is up 6% and 62.4% respectively over those timeframes. Over five years, the MSCI UK Value Weighted index is up 11.7%.

Head of funds research Dzmitry Lipski said interactive investor had been "closely monitoring the fund's performance and positioning over the past six months", noting that its "return profile continued to deteriorate further".

In the 12 months to 9 November, Schroder Income was the fifth worst-performing fund in the IA UK Equity Income sector.

"It has been acknowledged that the appetite for cheaper stocks has decreased significantly over recent years, which had a big impact on the performance of value strategies against the broader market," Lipski reasoned.

"However, while we may tolerate funds that underperform due to prevailing market environment, we are unable to endorse a strategy that has not been able to deliver due to stock selection.

"In addition, there have been significant outflows from the fund so far this year and while there are still no signs that we should be worried, if the trend is ongoing it would be more prudent to remove the fund now."

Lipski also added that the platform had concerns over the fund's ability to maintain its historic yield, which stands at around 6.5%, in an environment where some of the underlying holdings have been forced to cut payouts due to the coronavirus crisis and may not return to the dividend list for some time.

Lipski added: "There is no doubt that the fund's historic yield is one of the highest in the sector, currently being 6.46%.

"This has been mainly due to investing in overlooked businesses that are willing to pay higher dividends to attract capital. However, this approach failed to support the overall total and risk-adjusted returns for investors.

"It should also be highlighted that given the dividend suspensions and cuts across the market this year, we should expect reasonable decline in the fund's yield as well."

The decision was made in line with interactive investor's Super 60 methodology, the firm said. Its rated funds are continuously monitored for events including extended periods of underperformance and fund manager moves.

The funds team said it conducted a formal in-depth review of the investment process, the shape and quality of the portfolio positioning as well as sustainability of the current yield.

In January, ratings agency Morningstar tweaked its methodology, meaning it upgraded the clean 'Z' share class on the fund to 'Silver' from 'Bronze', noting that its "conviction in the team and process has not changed".