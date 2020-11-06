Natixis IM looks to 'unwind' H2O AM partnership

The asset management division of French investment bank Natixis is set to cut ties with H2O Asset Management, following regulatory and investor scrutiny of the subsidiary's risk management.

In a joint statement published this morning (6 November), Natixis Investment Management and H2O confirmed they were in "discussions" to "unwind the partnership".

H2O AM has been embroiled in a liquidity crisis this year as seven funds - H2O Adagio, H2O Moderato, H2O MultiBonds, H2O Allegro, H2O Vivace, H2O MultiStrategies and H2O MultiEquities - were suspended in August, following the French regulator's request for Allegro, MultiBonds and MultiStrategies to be suspended due to "significant exposure" to private securities.

The funds are in the process of reopening, with the firm creating "side pockets" for the seven UCITS funds to hold the private securities.

H2O, which Natixis has backed since its inception, has been under fire since its investment in illiquid bonds linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst was revealed last year.

The firms said they are looking into the "potential gradual sale of Natixis IM's stake in H2O AM", with regulators already having been informed, while H2O is also "to take over the distribution of its products over a transition period due to last until the end of 2021".

They said: "In due course and in line with the regulatory process, H2O AM will make a further announcement regarding the impact of these proposals on its business, including its shareholding structure and changes to its governance approach.

"H2O AM will pursue its expansion while refocusing on its Global Macro core expertise which has remained undisputed for the past 25 years."