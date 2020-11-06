Profits exceed 2019 levels across Allianz asset management business

Profits at Allianz SE's asset management business have outstripped 2019 levels, despite this year’s uncertainty, with nine-month profits up 2.2% on the previous year.

Operating profits across Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO grew to €2bn for the first nine months of the year, although quarterly profits were down slightly on the previous year at €677m compared to 2019's €703m.

Allianz GI hires AXA IM sustainability and impact head

This reduction was due to declining operating revenues, down 3.7% on Q3 2019, which were affected by lower performance fees, although reduced operating expenses offset this somewhat.

Third party assets under management (AUM) grew by €13bn to €1.7trn, driven by positive market effects of €40bn and net inflows of €25.6bn, although this contribution was stymied by a strengthening euro, leading to negative FX translation effects of €53bn.

Total AUM remained stable at €2.3trn, with positive market effects and net inflows balancing negative FX translation effects across the third quarter.

Although the cost-income ratio marginally raised in Q3 2020 compared to the previous year, from 61.7% to 61.9%, across the first three quarters of the year the ratio remained flat at 62.1%.

Allianz and PIMCO to create €100bn real estate giant

Giulio Terzariol, chief financial officer at Allianz SE, said: "Our asset management business segment has shown remarkable resilience with healthy net inflows and good operating profitability.

"I am pleased by the trust customers put in us. We continue to broaden our product offering and customer reach, while investing in technology and improving our productivity."