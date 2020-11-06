Hawksmoor IM promotes Smith to head of sales

Hawksmoor Investment Management has promoted Neal Smith to head of sales, less than two months after he joined the firm.

Smith joined Hawksmoor in September as head of distribution for the South West and Wales, having previously spent 11 years as Parmenion's head of sales for the same regions.

He said at the time that he had "always felt there were clear synergies with my own work ethic and desire to support the professional financial planning community", having "got to know a number of the Hawksmoor team [members] over the past decade or so".

Now, less than two months later, Investment Week has learned that Smith has been promoted.

"The senior management team have been so impressed with Neal's drive and his enthusiasm for Hawksmoor that he has been made head of sales," a Hawksmoor spokesperson confirmed.